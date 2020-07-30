Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

There is, however, a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 246,131.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Pakistan reported 32 deaths and 1114 new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours across the country here on Thursday.

The total death in Pakistan were 5924 with 277402 cases of Coronavirus. Sindh with 120052 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92,655, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33,845 cases, Balochistan with 11, 708 cases, Islamabad with 14, 987 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2090 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2065 cases.

According to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center, 1114 new cases and 32 deaths were reported during the last twenty four hours. 21,628 tests were carried out during this period.

It may be mentioned here that number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is 25,347.