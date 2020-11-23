Pakistan reports 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

UrduPoint.com
Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:33 AM

The sources say 2,756 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 36,929 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 330,885. There are now 38,348 active cases in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that entire nation is watching callousness and indifference of Opposition parties organizing public meetings for vested interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the nation has disowned the public meetings called by Pakistan Democratic Movement in Peshawar for personal gains. The Minister appealed the Opposition to adopt pragmatic approach and desist from arranging public gatherings for safety and security of the masses.

