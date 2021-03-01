UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 36 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:48 AM

The Official figures show that as many as 1, 392 new case of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2021) Pakistan reported 36 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1, 392 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced during the same period. The death toll reached to 12,896. There were 22, 098 active cases of pandemic infection in the country. As many as 546,371 patients stand recovered from the disease.

Last week, National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to relax coronavirus restrictions which were put in place to contain spread of pandemic COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, time-limit from the commercial activities and amusement parks has been lifted. Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures in place.

Spectators' attendance in the Pakistan Super League to be increased to 50 percent from the current 20%. It said wearing face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured.

