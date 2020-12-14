UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 36 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Pakistan reports 36 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 2,362 people have tested positive during last 24 hours after 31,830 tests across the country.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 47, 236.

According to latest statistics, 2,362 people tested positive during this period after tests of 31,830 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 47, 236.

Renowned religous speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel also tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

