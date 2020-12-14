Pakistan Reports 36 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours
The official sources say that 2,362 people have tested positive during last 24 hours after 31,830 tests across the country.
LAHORE: (urduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 36 more deaths due to Coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours.
The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 47, 236.
Renowned religous speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel also tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.