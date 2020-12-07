Pakistan reports 37 more deaths due to Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that 3,795 people were tested positive during the last twenty-four hours after conducting the tests of 39,076 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 356,542. There are now 55,354 active cases in the country.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram had said earlier that the developing countries needed between two to three trillion Dollars to revive their economies in the wake of COVID-19 adverse impacts.

In an interview with the UN television as President of UN Economic and Social Council, he said the developing countries have not access to even a small fraction of that amount and many countries are falling into debt.

Munir Akram said economic collapse was confronting a number of vulnerable countries and consequences of this disaster will also be devastating for world economy as a whole.

He said we need to take urgent actions to meet the needs of developing countries, otherwise we will have a humanitarian disaster on our hands.