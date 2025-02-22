Pakistan Reports 3rd Polio Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the third wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2025.
The lab confirmed a polio case from District Larkana, Sindh.
This is the second polio case reported from Sindh this year, bringing the total number of cases to two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Last year in 2024, a total of 74 cases were reported. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.
The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.
It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.
The first nationwide polio campaign of 2025 has been successfully concluded, with 99% of the targets achieved across the country.
The campaign was conducted from February 3 to 9, 2025. During this campaign, more than 45 million children were administered the polio vaccine.
A second round of the Big Catch-Up activity is currently underway in the country, to vaccinate children up to 5 years with EPI antigens.
The Pakistan Polio Program launched a Fractional IPV-OPV Polio campaign in Quetta Division and Karachi on February 20 and February 22 respectively.
Around one million children are being targeted for vaccination in this campaign.
Moreover, a vaccination activity targeting 104 UCs bordering Afghanistan or having Afghan refugee camps/populations is scheduled from 24 - 28 February.
A total of 0.66 million children will be targeted for vaccination during this activity.
Recent Stories
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reports 3rd polio case2 minutes ago
-
Five family members injured in a roof collapse12 minutes ago
-
NDF & IUCN conducts training on boat engine operation, maintenance for Fishermen in Sujawal32 minutes ago
-
48 miscreants in Kurram arrested: IGP told32 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University to host vibrant Flower Exhibition 202532 minutes ago
-
Traffic police issues 385 challans,imposes over Rs two lac fine in a single day32 minutes ago
-
Despite diminutive emissions, Pakistan stands out in global climate commitments1 hour ago
-
Speeding van kills student on Khairpur Ranipur National Highway1 hour ago
-
SU to conduct MPhil, PhD entry test on Feb 231 hour ago
-
Situation in IIOJK continues to deteriorate as India follows in footsteps of Israel1 hour ago
-
3 injured critically as car turns turtle in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asks PTI to play constructive role in breaking political deadlock1 hour ago