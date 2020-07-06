UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 4, 762 Deaths With 231818 Cases Of Coronavirus

Sindh was at the top with  94, 528 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 81, 963 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 28,116 cases, Balochistan with 10, 814 cases,  Islamabad with 13, 494 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,561 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1,342 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) The death toll rose to 4,762 after 231818 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

The official sources said that 131649 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz emphasized the need for joint efforts at international level to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to British High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan lauds the British government's efforts to combat COVID-19 with resoluteness.

Expressing condolence over the deaths in COVID-19 in Britain, the Minister expressed solidarity with the government and people of Britain in this difficult moment.

Senator Shibli Faraz said in Pakistan, we have been sticking to a balanced policy of protecting people from the Coronavirus pandemic as well as economic difficulties.

He said the strategy of smart lockdown was yielding positive results in the country. The Minister said coronavirus pandemic affected economies of the entire world.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated special efforts for debt relief for the developing countries. He said it was welcoming that the G-20 countries were playing key role for relief in debts.

