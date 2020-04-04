UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 40 Deaths After 2708 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:29 AM

Pakistan reports 40 deaths after 2708 cases of Coronavirus

There are 1069 cases in Punjab followed by Sindh with 839 cases, 343 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 175 cases in Balochistan, 193 cases in Gilgit Baltistan, 75 in Islamabad and 11 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

LAHOARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) The number of deaths from Coronavirus climbed to 40 after the nationwide tally of the virus rose to 2708 here on Thursday.

There are 1069 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, 839 cases in Sindh, 343 in Khyber Pakhtookhwa, 175 in Balochistan, 193in Gilgit-Baltistan and 75 cases in Islamabad and 11 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government's resolve to win fight against Coronavirus pandemic with the support of the nation.

He said Pakistan would win the fight against Coronavirus.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Federal and provincial governments are working together to protect the nation against the pandemic of COVID-19.

Giving a media briefing along with DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in Islamabad on Friday, she said National Command and Control Centre for COVID-19 will act as a nerve centre against the pandemic.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said role of media is very important in fighting the pandemic of coronavirus in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Armed Forces are utilizing their all resources in fight against this disease.

DG ISPR paid tributes to valiant doctors, paramedics, security forces and law enforcing agencies who are confronting this disease at the frontline.

