Pakistan Reports 40 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:21 AM

Pakistan reports 40 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 1,008 new cases have emerged in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) Pakistan reported 40 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 12,066.

the official figures showed that 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 emerged during the same period.

(More to Come )

