Pakistan Reports 40 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:21 AM
The official sources say that 1,008 new cases have emerged in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) Pakistan reported 40 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 12,066.
the official figures showed that 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 emerged during the same period.
(More to Come )