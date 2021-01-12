Pakistan reports 41 more deaths due to COVID-19, with 2,408 new cases

(@fidahassanain)

The official statistics shows that there are now 37,007 active cases of COVID-19 in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 41 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2, 408 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the country during the same period. They also showed that there were now 37,007 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

However, 461,977 people recovered so far from the disease.

(More to Come)