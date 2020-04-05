UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 45 Deaths After 2881 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:29 PM

The reports say that there are 1,163 Coronavirus in Punjab followed by 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 186 cases in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHOARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) The number of deaths from Coronavirus climbed to 45 after the nationwide tally of the virus rose to 2881 here on Sunday.

There are 1,163 Coronavirus in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 186 cases in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, the Federal government submitted a report before the Supreme Court and said that the tally of Coronavirus cases could go up to 50,000 till the end of April.

The Supreme court was also told about the numbers of critical cases at the end of this month.

“There will at least 7,000 serious cases and around 2500 will the most critical cases while the rest of 41,000 will be normal,” the government told the top court in its report regarding the impact of global Coronavirus pandemic on Pakistan.

The government also informed the top court that separate SOPs were made for the passengers coming to Pakistan from other countries and for the people died here for their burial. Around 222 suspected patients of Coronavirus were identified and they were being treated at different health centers, it further said.

It stated that Special Coronavirus Counters were established at all airports and emergency was imposed at Taftan border and the area closed to Iran.

“A 300-bed Quarantine centre has been established in Islamabad and 154-bed isolation wards have also been set up there,” said the government.

