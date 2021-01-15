UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 45 Deaths During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:27 AM

Pakistan reports 45 deaths during last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Centre says 45 people died due to the contagion during this period taking the total death tally to 10, 863.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced during the same period. The death toll reached to 10, 863 due to COVID-19 in Pakistan.

NCOC had earlier suggested certain rules for the persons suspected with COVID-19 or its mild symptoms. It asked the citizens to wear face mask all the times except during eating & drinking or while washing the face, shaving or taking a bath, the mask should be changed when it gets soiled or moist, Persons who cannot tolerate a face mask should rigorously observe respiratory hygiene.

Coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow and subsequently performing ‘hand hygiene only’ isnot a complete recommendation. (Refer to guidelines for respiratory hygiene).

Caregivers or those sharing a living space with persons suspected of COVID-19 must wear a face mask and observe physical distancing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Bath All

Recent Stories

French motorcyclist dies after Dakar Rally fall

2 minutes ago

Chinese team to turn 6.7 mln hectares of saline-al ..

2 minutes ago

Greater unity key to thwart India's aggression in ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi talks about tradition of differences in Pak ..

35 minutes ago

Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Billionaire right-winger Adelson to be buried in J ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.