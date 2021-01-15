Pakistan reports 45 deaths during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Centre says 45 people died due to the contagion during this period taking the total death tally to 10, 863.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced during the same period. The death toll reached to 10, 863 due to COVID-19 in Pakistan.

NCOC had earlier suggested certain rules for the persons suspected with COVID-19 or its mild symptoms. It asked the citizens to wear face mask all the times except during eating & drinking or while washing the face, shaving or taking a bath, the mask should be changed when it gets soiled or moist, Persons who cannot tolerate a face mask should rigorously observe respiratory hygiene.

Coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow and subsequently performing ‘hand hygiene only’ isnot a complete recommendation. (Refer to guidelines for respiratory hygiene).

Caregivers or those sharing a living space with persons suspected of COVID-19 must wear a face mask and observe physical distancing.