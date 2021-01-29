UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 46 Deaths Due To COVID-19  During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:24 AM

The official statistics showed that  as many as 1,644 new cases were reported after the tests of 43,381 people during the same period across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Pakistan reported 46 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that as many as 1,644 new cases were reported after the tests of 43,381 people during the same period across the country. So far, 496,745 people recovered from the disease.

(More to Come)

