Pakistan Reports 47 More Deaths Due To COVID-19 In Last 24 Hours

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Centre says  that 2, 545 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Pakistan reported 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2,545 new positive cases of COVID-19 surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 48,910 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained five point two percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country reached 22,689.

