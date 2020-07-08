UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 4,918 Deaths With 237, 489 Cases Of Coronavirus

,  

Sindh with 97,626 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 83,599 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28, 681 cases, Balochistan with 10,919, Islamabad with 13, 650 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1595 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1419 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) The death toll rose to 4,918 after 237,489 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

The official sources said that as many as 140,965 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

President Dr. Arif Alvi called for enhanced coordination among Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Ministry of National Health Services and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to effectively respond to COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed these views during a presentation given by PRCS, Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq in Islamabad.

The President asked Pakistan Red Crescent Society to further increase its outreach and provide medical help to the people affected by coronavirus.

