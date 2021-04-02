UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 5, 234 New Cases Of COVID-19 Over Last 24 Hours

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 83 people have during in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2021) Pakistan reported 83 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5,234 new positive cases were reported in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 14,615 and there are now 56,347 active cases in the country.

During the last 24 hours, positivity ratio remained 10.43 percent.

