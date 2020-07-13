Pakistan reports 5, 266 with 251, 625 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 105533 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 87,043, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 30, 486 cases, Balochistan with 11, 185, Islamabad with 14, 108, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1671 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1,599.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5,266 with 251, 625 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

According to Radio Pakistan, 161,917 patients recovered so far from the coronavirus infection across the country. The sources said that 2,769 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 251,625.

Meanwhile, 69 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,266.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far provided over 10.67 million face masks and over 1.5 million N95 and D95 surgical masks to hospitals across the country, to help fight COVID-19 effectively.

According data issued by NDMA, the authority has distributed Personal Protective Equipment in ten tranches.

Among the distributed PPEs, included over 1.3 million protective suits, one million surgical gowns, 633,235 protective goggles, 252,166 face shields.