Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh with 108913 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 88,539 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 31, 217 cases, Balochistan with 11,322, Islamabad with 14,402 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1750 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1771 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) The death toll rose to 5426 with 257914 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

The official sources said that as many as 178737 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza said health workers are rendering exemplary services and reduction in the number of new Coronavirus cases in the country is due to their commitment to the cause.

In a statement, he said protection of healthcare workers is the top priority of the government as they deal with the Coronavirus situation on the front line.

He said despite limited resources, the government had given top priority to the protection of healthcare workers and its initiatives in this regard are being appreciated across the world.

He said under "We Care" initiative, more than sixty thousand health workers belonging to all the four provinces, the Federal Capital, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir have already completed their training.

The Special Assistant appealed to the people to follow the guidelines announced on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.