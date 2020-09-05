Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five deaths and 513 new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The official figures showed that there were 9, 132 active Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country. There were 24, 857 Coronavirus tests were carried out over the last 24 hours. As many as 282,553 patients were recovered from the virus.

There were total 298,025 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan. Sindh with 130, 253 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 97, 118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 36, 498, Balochistan with 13, 157, Islamabad with 15, 726, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2,960 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2, 313 cases of Coronavirus.

However, the situation is under control after significant decline in Coronavirus due to smart lockdown policy.