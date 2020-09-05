UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 5 Deaths, 513 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:38 PM

Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Coronavirus

The official figures show that there are total 9, 132 active cases of Coronavirus after 24, 857 new tests in different parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five deaths and 513 new cases of Coronavirus during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The official figures showed that there were 9, 132 active Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country. There were 24, 857 Coronavirus tests were carried out over the last 24 hours. As many as 282,553 patients were recovered from the virus.

There were total 298,025 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan. Sindh with 130, 253 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 97, 118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 36, 498, Balochistan with 13, 157, Islamabad with 15, 726, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2,960 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2, 313 cases of Coronavirus.

However, the situation is under control after significant decline in Coronavirus due to smart lockdown policy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President summons NA session on Monday

30 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies to be marked ..

20 minutes ago

Total active COVID cases reach 9,132

20 minutes ago

At UNGA, India breaks ranks with developing countr ..

20 minutes ago

Pak winning streak has started: Asad Umar

20 minutes ago

165 gangs busted during six months

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.