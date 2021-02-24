UrduPoint.com
Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:29 AM

Pakistan reports 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 1, 196 new cases surfaced, with 23,665 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Pakistan reported 50 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1, 196 new cases surfaced in different parts of the country over the last 24 hours. As many as 538,207 patients recovered so far from this disease and total active COVID cases in Pakistan were 23,665.

It is spreading fast so far across the globe as many parts of the world have still no vaccine to counter it.

In the US, more than 5,000 people lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Addressing the nation at White House, President Joe Biden called death toll a heartbreaking milestone.

More than 28.1 million Americans had been infected by the pandemic. Joe Biden ordered all flags on Federal property to be lowered to half-mast for the next five days.

A day earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on European parliaments to strive for a global COVID-19 vaccination plan to ensure equal access to vaccines around the world.

Addressing the virtual inter-parliamentary conference on economic stability, he Guterres said it was not only unfair but also dangerous that just ten countries account for 75 percent of global vaccinations to date.

