Pakistan Reports 5058 Deaths With 243599 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:32 AM

Pakistan reports 5058 deaths with 243599 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh with 100900 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 85261 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 29, 406 cases, Balochistan with 11099, Islamabad with 13829 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1619 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1485 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) The death toll rose to 5058 after 243599 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Friday.

The official sources said that as many as 149092 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar says people adopted standard operating procedures and precautionary measures due to which the number of coronavirus cases decreased to great extent.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government has taken solid steps and also instructed the masses to strictly follow SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The minister said all the stakeholders are effectively working and devising strategies to combat the pandemic.

He hoped that people would follow the SOPs set by the government in connection with Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spreading of outbreak.

