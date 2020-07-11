Pakistan reports 5,123 with 246351 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 102368 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 85, 991 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 29,775, Balochistan with 11,128 cases, Islamabad with 13, 927, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1623 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1532 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) The death toll rose to 5, 123, with 2463 51 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

The official sources said that as many as 15,31,34 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa says Pakistan's consistent policy of balancing life and livelihood in coronavirus pandemic is being endorsed.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa said while the world seeks to enviously emulate Pakistan, our response stands vindicated.

He said our nation proves resilient as they adapt to beat back the menace.