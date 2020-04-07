Pakistan reports 54 deaths after coronavirus cases of 3,950

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab was at the top with 2,004 Coronavirus cases followed by Sindh with 932 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 500, Balochistan with 202, Islamabad Capital Territory with 83, Gilgit-Baltistan with 211 and Azad Jammu Kashmir with 18 cases.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Pakistan reported 54 deaths after tally of Coronavirus cases climbed to 3, 950 in different parts of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Punjab was at the top with 2,004 Coronavirus cases followed by Sindh with 932 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 500, Balochistan with 202, Islamabad Capital Territory with 83, Gilgit-Baltistan with 211 and Azad Jammu Kashmir with 18 cases.

According to official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed for anti-virus spray in different parts of the provinces.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says the government is using all available resources to protect the people from coronavirus.

Inspecting locally prepared "The Mist Queen" vehicle in Lahore on Tuesday, he said eight vehicles have been prepared for disinfection spray in crowded areas of Lahore.

The Chief Minister said the special vehicles will be provided soon to local governments across the province.