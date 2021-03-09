Pakistan reports 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakisstan Point News-March 9th, 2021) Pakistan reported 54 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The Official figures showed that 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours. However, 563, 823 recovered from the disease. National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) reviewed the rising Coronavirus cases across the country and expressed its concerns over public complacency in following non-pharmaceutical interventions.

The meeting presided over by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also discussed proposals for deferring the opening up of Cinemas, indoor weddings and dinning in the restaurants, which were expected to be allowed with effect from 15th of this month.

The Forum also decided to revisit school opening modalities in the prevailing rising trend of positivity in its next session.

Asad Umar, the Federal minister for planning and development, said: “The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March. Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,”.