Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 110068 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 89023 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 31,486 cases, Balochistan with 11, 385 cases, Islamabad with 14,454 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1775 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1808 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5,475 with 259999 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Friday.

Sindh with 110068 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 89023 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 31,486 cases, Balochistan with 11, 385 cases, Islamabad with 14,454 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1775 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1808 cases of Coronavirus.

The official sources said that 183737 patients infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

According to the latest statistics, 2,085 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 259,999.

Meanwhile, 49 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,475. 23, 907 corona tests were carried out during this period.