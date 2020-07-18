Pakistan reports 5522 deaths with 261917 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5522 with 261917 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

Sindh with 111238 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 89465 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 31669, Balochistan with 11405 cases, Islamabad with 14504 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1796 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1840 cases.

The official sources said that 198509 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says timely steps taken to cope with the coronavirus pandemic challenge despite limited resources have reduced the spread of the virus.

He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister said implementation on safety guidelines will have to be ensured to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On the occasion, the Governor Punjab briefed the Foreign Minister about proposed special security arrangements to be made in Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in view of the corona pandemic.