Pakistan Reports 5599 Deaths With 265083 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:01 PM

Pakistan reports 5599 deaths with 265083 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh with 113007 case of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 90191 cases of Coronavirus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 32086 cases, Balochistan with 11,436 cases of Coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1849 cases, Islamabad with 14,599 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1915 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5599 with 265083 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

The official sources said that as many as 205929 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

On July 19, 2020, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world were brought home.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign Minister said he acknowledged extraordinary efforts of all our officers, who, in addition to coordinating tirelessly across multiple government branches of Pakistan and host countries went above and beyond call of duty, for their fellow countrymen.

