Pakistan Reports 564 Deaths After 24, 077 Cases Of Coronavirus

Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:57 AM

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of Coronavirus

Punjab is at the top with 9077 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 8640 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa with 3712, Balochistan with 1663, Islamabad with 521, Gilgit-Baltistan with388 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 76 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) The tally of death reached to 564 after 24, 077 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

The reports said that as many as 6, 464 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need to devise a National Action Plan (NAP) for defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government had no intention to abolish the 18th Amendment, however, it wants to improve it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited PML-N and PPP leaders to come forward and support the government to improve 18th Amendment and NAB laws by giving their input.

