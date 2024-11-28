Pakistan reports 56th WPV1 case

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 56th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 56th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country.

On Wednesday, the lab confirmed the case from D.I.Khan where a male child is affected.

This is the seventh polio case of the year from D.I.Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP.

Pakistan is responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 this year with 56 cases reported so far.

Balochistan and KP have reported the highest number of cases with 26 and 15, respectively, while 13 have been reported from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

There is no cure for polio, only prevention. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this devastating disease.

The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the oral polio vaccine to children at their doorsteps.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected and help make Pakistan polio-free.