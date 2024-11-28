Open Menu

Pakistan Reports 56th WPV1 Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan reports 56th WPV1 case

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 56th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 56th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country.

On Wednesday, the lab confirmed the case from D.I.Khan where a male child is affected.

This is the seventh polio case of the year from D.I.Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP.

Pakistan is responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 this year with 56 cases reported so far.

Balochistan and KP have reported the highest number of cases with 26 and 15, respectively, while 13 have been reported from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

There is no cure for polio, only prevention. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this devastating disease.

The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the oral polio vaccine to children at their doorsteps.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected and help make Pakistan polio-free.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity Cure Oral Male All From

Recent Stories

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

5 minutes ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

3 minutes ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

3 minutes ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

3 minutes ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

57 seconds ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

59 seconds ago
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

1 minute ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

1 minute ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

1 minute ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in Octob ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

6 minutes ago
 Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand ..

Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions

48 seconds ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan