Pakistan Reports 56th WPV1 Case
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 56th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 56th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country.
On Wednesday, the lab confirmed the case from D.I.Khan where a male child is affected.
This is the seventh polio case of the year from D.I.Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP.
Pakistan is responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 this year with 56 cases reported so far.
Balochistan and KP have reported the highest number of cases with 26 and 15, respectively, while 13 have been reported from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
There is no cure for polio, only prevention. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this devastating disease.
The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the oral polio vaccine to children at their doorsteps.
The Expanded Programme on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of charge at health facilities.
It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected and help make Pakistan polio-free.
Recent Stories
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa57 seconds ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal59 seconds ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..1 minute ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon1 minute ago
-
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG6 minutes ago
-
President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces53 seconds ago
-
Gilani praises Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim world55 seconds ago
-
Politics of bloodshed cannot continue in country: Maulana Fazlur Rehman39 seconds ago
-
Intensified efforts in full swing to combat dengue44 seconds ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme6 minutes ago
-
Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers2 hours ago
-
Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters2 hours ago