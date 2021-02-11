UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 57 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 1, 502 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in the country after tests of 37, 452.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Pakistan reported 57 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,502 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after the tests of 37, 452.

The death toll reached to 12, 185 due to recent deaths.

As many as 516,683 people recovered so far from the disease.

On other hand, good news for tax payers in KPK as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Ghazan Jamal announced that relief in all taxes due to coronavirus situation had been extended till February 28.

He said that no new tax was imposed in the financial bill 2021 and four taxes out of eight taxes had been abolished.

He said that historic relief had been given to property tax defaulters and tax rate were reduced by 50 percent to bring them into tax net.

Ghazan Jamal said that relief to construction industry and business community was given to prevailing coronavirus condition which had effected every sector.

He said that rental value has been abolished to further support the industry, adding new taxation calculator was uploaded on the website of the Taxation department.

He appealed to tax defaulters to pay their taxes on time and play role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Progress February All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

11 minutes ago

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

17 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

22 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates UAE as "Hope Probe" Ent ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Commemorates the International Day of Women an ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.