Pakistan Reports 5763 Deaths With 270400 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:29 PM

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh with 115,883 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with  91,423 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with  32,898 cases, Balochistan with 11, 523 cases, Islamabad with 14,766 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with  1918 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 1989 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5763 with 270400 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Friday.

The official sources said that as many as 219183 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to launch crackdown against illegal cattle markets across the country.

As per code of conduct issued by the concerned authorities, implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the cattle markets and health of the masses would be ensured to avoid contracting coronavirus.

The move was taken after serious violations of SOPs were reported in the cattle markets across the country.

