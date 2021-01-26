Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official statistics have shown that 1, 873 new cases of the virus have surfaced during the same period in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 58 death due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1,873 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced during the same period in different parts of the country. The doctors conducted 42, 587 tests across the country. However, 490,126 people recovered so far from the disease.

(More to Come)