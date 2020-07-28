Pakistan reports 5855 deaths with 274938 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 118824 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92,073 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33. 510, Balochistan with 11, 624, Islamabad with 14,884, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1989 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2034 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) The death toll rose to 5855 with 274938 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Tuesday.

The official sources said that as many as 242227 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that Pakistan is resolutely and successfully confronting Coronavirus pandemic and taking all possible measures to strengthen the existing health system.

While participating in China-Afghanistan-Pakistan-Nepal Quadrilateral Foreign Ministers' Video Conference on Joint Response to COVID-19, the minister said that Pakistan is ready to both enhance cooperation in combating COVID-19 and in post-pandemic economic recovery with the participating countries.

The Minister emphasized that Pakistan's "smart lockdown" policy has delivered demonstrable results with new infection rate and fatality rate substantially going down. He called for lifting of the military siege and allowing access of international health experts to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and immediately extending requisite medical help to the besieged Kashmiris.