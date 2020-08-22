Pakistan reports 586 new cases of Coronavirus with 10 deaths

(@fidahassanain)

They said that the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan reached 275,317 making it a significant count.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Pakistan reported 10 deaths and 586 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours across the country on Saturday.

The official sources said that there were only 10, 626 active cases in differnet countries.

They said that the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan reached 275,317 making it a significant count.

Total 25,537 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.

The number of patients swelled to 96,057 in the province. So far 2,186 people have lost their lives due to the infection.

A smart lockdown has been imposed across the province to stem the spread of the infection.

The cases of infection have surged to 127,691 in the province, while 2343 succumbed to the disease so far. There are 12,473 confirmed cases in the province so far with more than 139 casualties.

The confirmed cases have surged to 35,602 in the province with 1239 people losing lives to the virus. There are 2,241 coronavirus cases in the GB while there are 2,638 cases in AJK. There are 15,472 cases in the capital city, while 175 people have lost lives to the virus.