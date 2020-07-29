UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 5,892 Deaths With 276288 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:25 PM

Pakistan reports 5,892 deaths with 276288 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh with 119398 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92, 452 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33, 724, Balochistan with 11, 654 cases, Islamabad with  14, 963, Gilgit-Baltistan with  2042 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with  2055.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5892 with 276288 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

Sindh with 119398 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92, 452 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33, 724, Balochistan with 11, 654 cases, Islamabad with 14, 963, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2042 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2055.

The official sources said that as many as 244883 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, there was a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 244,883.

According to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center, 1063 new cases and 27 deaths were reported during the last twenty four hours while 21256 tests were carried out during this period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hajj begins with up to 10,000 pilgrims already liv ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Army’s Soldier embraces martyrdom at Ba ..

1 hour ago

OIC Provides Member States’ Media with Means to ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.