Pakistan reports 5,892 deaths with 276288 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh with 119398 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92, 452 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33, 724, Balochistan with 11, 654 cases, Islamabad with 14, 963, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2042 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2055.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) The death toll reached to 5892 with 276288 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

The official sources said that as many as 244883 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, there was a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 244,883.

According to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center, 1063 new cases and 27 deaths were reported during the last twenty four hours while 21256 tests were carried out during this period.