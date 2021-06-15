Pakistan reports 59 deaths, 838 new cases of Coronavirus during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation centre says 35, 039 tests have been carried out, with positivity ratio of 2.39 per cent across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Pakistan reported 59 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 838 positive cases were reported in different parts of the country. The National Command and Operation Centre said that 35, 039 tests were carried out in different parts of the country, with positivity ratio of 2.39 per cent.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 21,782 and 880, 316 patients stand recovered from the disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier expressed satisfaction over the Covid vaccination drive in the country.

Chairing a meeting to review progress in vaccination drive in Islamabad on Monday, he stressed the need for timely vaccination and adherence to the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of pandemic.

The Prime Minister called for collective efforts by institutions and people to avert the Indian-like situation due to the pandemic.

The meeting was apprised that the number of vaccination centers has been doubled and mobile teams have been increased from 48 to 600.

The meeting was also informed that over ten million citizens have so far been vaccinated, which is a significant milestone. Furthermore, the public and private organizations are also ensuring vaccination of their staff.