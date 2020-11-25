UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 59 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:14 AM

Pakistan reports 59 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The sources say that 3009 people tested positive for Covid-19 after 41, 583 tests during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 59 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The sources said that 3009 more people tested positive after 41, 583 tests across the country.

The Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed various agenda items related to development projects and other issues of importance.

The meeting particular reviewed measures taken to prevent spread of second wave of Coronavirus.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar said the policy of smart lockdown introduced by the incumbent government was acknowledged by world leaders.

Talking to a tv, Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking good care of the people of the entire country.

Criticizing the Opposition parties' double standard, Usman Dar said arranging public meetings by the opposition parties alliance amid growing Coronavirus pandemic is directly posing threats to lives of common man.

He said the government imposed ban on public gatherings for safety and security of the people and it would not allow anyone to endanger the life of the people.

