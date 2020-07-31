Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 120550 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 92, 873 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 33,958 cases, Balochistan with 11, 732, Islamabad with 15, 014, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2105 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2073 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Pakistan reported 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Friday.

The official sources said that as many as 247177 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, a significant increase is being witness in recoveries of patients from COVID-19 and so far 247,177 patients stand recovered from the disease across the country.

The latest statistics showed 906 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of infections to 278,305.

AS many as 27 patients people died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5951.

The number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed seventeen point four million while the pandemic has claimed more than 676,495 lives so far.

The United States was the worst hit, where cases have mounted over four point six million and death toll climbed to 155,285. In Brazil, over two point six million cases and more than 91,377 deaths have been reported so far. More than ten point nine million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.