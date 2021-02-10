Pakistan reports 62 deaths due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The official figures show that 1, 072 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country after the tests of 31, 713 individuals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Pakistan reported 62 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death reached to 12, 128.

So far, 514,951 people recovered from the disease.

On other hand, Coronavirus vaccine is being administered to healthcare workers. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said that frontline healthcare workers were their real heroes and the government would not oppose their genuine demands.

He gave the assurance during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad to convince its employees to end their protest.

Dr Faisal said all issues of employees of PIMS will be addressed on priority basis.

He said all available resources are being utilized to ensure provision of quality health services at public hospitals and the role of hospital staff is crucial in this regard.