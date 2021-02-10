UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 62 Deaths Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:22 AM

Pakistan reports 62 deaths due to COVID-19

The official figures show that 1, 072 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country after the tests of 31, 713 individuals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Pakistan reported 62 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death reached to 12, 128.

According to official figures, 1,072 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country after the tests of 31,713 individuals.

So far, 514,951 people recovered from the disease.

On other hand, Coronavirus vaccine is being administered to healthcare workers. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said that frontline healthcare workers were their real heroes and the government would not oppose their genuine demands.

He gave the assurance during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad to convince its employees to end their protest.

Dr Faisal said all issues of employees of PIMS will be addressed on priority basis.

He said all available resources are being utilized to ensure provision of quality health services at public hospitals and the role of hospital staff is crucial in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Protest Visit All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hope Probe, mission accomplished

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

9 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

10 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.