Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

The official figures show that 1,792 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours after tests of 34, 772 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Coronavirus killed 62 more people during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 40,491 while 409,085 people have been recovered from the virus.

Karachi appeared as the worst stricken city of COVID-19 with 13.1 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was briefed on Monday.

Pakistan’s overall Test Positivity Ratio (TPR) was recorded at 6.

3pc, the NCOC session was informed.

The ratio of Coronavirus tests in Sindh was recorded at 7.91 per cent while in Azad Kashmir 8.25 per cent, Balochistan 4.78, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6.41 per cent and in Punjab 3.4 pe rcent. Islamabad was recorded at 3.58 ratio while Gilgit Baltistan recorded at 1.2 per cent, Peshawar with 6.36 per cent while the positivity ratio in Rawalpindi was 5.74pc, Lahore, 9.49 and 6.78 per cent was recorded in Gujranwala.

The reports said that Hyderabad recorded 6.78 per cent, Swat 5.51 per cent, Abbottabad 4.69 per cent and Quetta 3.15 per cent.