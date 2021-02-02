UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 63 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:53 AM

Pakistan reports 63 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official figures show that 1, 220 new cases of COVID-19 have surface in the country during last 24 hours after the tests of 38, 813.

LAHORE: (UrduPointd/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official figures showed that the death toll reached to 11, 746.

They said that 1, 220 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country during last 24 hours after the tests of 38, 813.

There are total 33, 365 active cases in the country. So far, 502,537 people recovered from the disease.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tested positive for COVID-19. The Federal Minister made this announcement on Twitter.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair,”.

Coronavirus is unfortunately spreading fast throughout the country but majority of the people are moving around without following the SOPs. The markets are open and people there without masks. Likewise, the passengers in the buses are not using masks and not following SOPs. Even such attitude of people could be seen at any public sector hospital where people are coming and going without wearing masks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Market National University From

Recent Stories

Kashmala Tariq’s son booked over horrific accide ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Press: With citizenship, world&#039;s talent c ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

12 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.