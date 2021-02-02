Pakistan reports 63 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official figures show that 1, 220 new cases of COVID-19 have surface in the country during last 24 hours after the tests of 38, 813.

Pakistan reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official figures showed that the death toll reached to 11, 746.

There are total 33, 365 active cases in the country. So far, 502,537 people recovered from the disease.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tested positive for COVID-19. The Federal Minister made this announcement on Twitter.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair,”.

Coronavirus is unfortunately spreading fast throughout the country but majority of the people are moving around without following the SOPs. The markets are open and people there without masks. Likewise, the passengers in the buses are not using masks and not following SOPs. Even such attitude of people could be seen at any public sector hospital where people are coming and going without wearing masks.