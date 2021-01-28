UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 64 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:21 AM

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official statistics have showed that 1,910 new cases have surfaced after 40, 821 tests in different parts of the country over last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Pakistan reported 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1910 new cases were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours. As many as 40821 tests were carried out during the same period.

So far, 494,578 people recovered from the disease.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the government would provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to general public.

Participating in an online workshop pertaining to Health, he said China has gifted half million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, which will be made available to the people free of cost.

The Special Assistant said that in first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine. He said so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination.

Dr Faisal Sultan stressed the need for adhering to precautionary measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged the media to play its due role in creating awareness in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Same Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s national policy is a big step ..

39 minutes ago

Philippines approves emergency use of AstraZeneca ..

39 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

11 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.