Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Pakistan reported 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1910 new cases were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours. As many as 40821 tests were carried out during the same period.

So far, 494,578 people recovered from the disease.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the government would provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to general public.

Participating in an online workshop pertaining to Health, he said China has gifted half million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, which will be made available to the people free of cost.

The Special Assistant said that in first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine. He said so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination.

Dr Faisal Sultan stressed the need for adhering to precautionary measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged the media to play its due role in creating awareness in this regard.