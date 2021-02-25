Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 64 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,361 new cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the latest statistics, 539,888 patients have so far recovered from this disease and total active COVID cases in Pakistan are 23,281.

