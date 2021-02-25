UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 64 Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:22 AM

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 1,361 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 64 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,361 new cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the latest statistics, 539,888 patients have so far recovered from this disease and total active COVID cases in Pakistan are 23,281.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

55 minutes ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

55 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.