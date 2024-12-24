Pakistan Reports 65th WPV1 Case
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 65th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country.
The lab confirmed the case from Killa Abdullah. This is the seventh polio case from Killa Abdullah this year.
Pakistan is responding to the resurgence of WPV1 this year with 65 cases reported so far. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.
The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Programme on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.
It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.
The December sub-national Polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan province is scheduled to begin on December 30, during which all 36 districts of the province will be targeted for vaccination.
To keep children safe, it is critical for parents to welcome vaccinators among them and bring their children forward for vaccination.
Recent Stories
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races
Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reports 65th WPV1 case3 minutes ago
-
PHA playing vital role in city beautification, Provincial secretary4 minutes ago
-
Science exhibition held13 minutes ago
-
PHA starts up-gradation of models in chowks24 minutes ago
-
Stray dog population surge sparks anxiety in capital residents24 minutes ago
-
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 events26 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts "Paigham-i-Pakistan" seminar to promote religious tolerance & harmony34 minutes ago
-
RPO visits police training school to review security arrangements44 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets MQM Chairman Khalid Siddiqui44 minutes ago
-
Internet speed set for major boost with new cables, says PASHA Chairman1 hour ago
-
All set to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday; 5500 cops to be deployed to ensure security1 hour ago
-
PHC seeks ECP reply against non holding of Senate election in KP1 hour ago