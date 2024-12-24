Open Menu

Pakistan Reports 65th WPV1 Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan reports 65th WPV1 case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the 65th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country.

The lab confirmed the case from Killa Abdullah. This is the seventh polio case from Killa Abdullah this year.

Pakistan is responding to the resurgence of WPV1 this year with 65 cases reported so far. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Programme on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.

The December sub-national Polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan province is scheduled to begin on December 30, during which all 36 districts of the province will be targeted for vaccination.

To keep children safe, it is critical for parents to welcome vaccinators among them and bring their children forward for vaccination.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity Cure Oral December All From

Recent Stories

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

3 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

4 minutes ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

26 minutes ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

49 minutes ago
 West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for IC ..

West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship

51 minutes ago
 EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewab ..

EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

1 hour ago
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's pur ..

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

1 hour ago
 Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and ..

Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..

2 hours ago
 France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan