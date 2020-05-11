Pakistan reports 667 deaths after 30,941 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top among all other provinces with 11, 568 cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 11480 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 4669, Blochistan with 2017, Islamabad with 679, Gilgit-Baltistan 442 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 86 cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) The death tally reached to 667 after 30, 941 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country here on Monday.

With latest reports pouring in from different sources, 8, 212 persons recovered from the virus.

Pakistan eased lockdown and allowed small markets and shops to start their businesses four days a week. Big shopping malls and educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities would remain close till further orders.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said that relaxing lockdown was a risky act but keeping in view the miseries of poor masses, they had to take the hard decision for larger interest of the country.

Talking to a tv, he said, it was the responsibility of the incumbent government to resolve the problems of the masses fighting against coronavirus while improving economic condition of the country was also liability of the ruling party.

Commenting on modernizing the ministry at international standard, he said the incumbent government has a strong desire to promote culture, values and history besides bringing this important institution to the level of international standard.

He said we have institutions like ptv and Radio Pakistan, and these institutions are highlighting development works and other progress done by the present government.

The minister said that calling assembly session by opposition parties amid dangerous coronavirus situation, is just a political point scoring.