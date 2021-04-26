UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 70 More Deaths Due To COVID-19 Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:59 AM

Pakistan reports 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

The Official data showed that 4, 825 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Pakistan reported 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2, 850 new cases of infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. According to the data, the numbers of people who lost their lives during last couple days were more than 100 and but there is decline today in casualties due to this war like situation.

Punjab had already sought Pakistan Army's help to implement COVID-19 SOPs and now Sindh sought the help from Pakistan Army in this regard.

The statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll has been reached to 17,187 while total number of confirmed cases is 800,452 across the country.

As many as 50,161 tests have been conducted during the last twenty four hours while 4862 patients are in critical condition.

