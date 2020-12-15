Pakistan reports 73 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that as many as 2,459 people tested during this period, with 48,008 active cases of the virus across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 73 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that as many as 2,459 people tested positive during this period. They said that there were 48,008 active cases in the country whereas total number of people died of the virus so far was 8,905.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said the role of media is important in creating public awareness about COVID-19.

Addressing the participants of an online workshop for journalists on 'COVID-19, he lauded the role of civil society and media for keeping the public informed about the coronavirus.

He apprised the participants of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the measures taken by the government to curb the second wave of the pandemic.