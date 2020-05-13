Pakistan reports 737 deaths with 34, 370 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top among all other provinces with 13, 259 cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 12, 610 cases of Coronavirus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 5021 cases, Balochistan with 2, 158, Islamabad 759 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 475 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 88 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) The death tally reached to 737 after 34, 370 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

The latest reports showed that 8, 812 people recovered from Coronavirus.

According to Radio Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi asked the medical universities to undertake research while following international research standards to address the challenges of health sector, with special focus on diseases like COVID-19.

He was chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors of medical universities in Islamabad about the coronavirus. The vice chancellors briefed the meeting about healthcare initiatives taken by their respective medical institutions in view of the corona pandemic.

It was told that the universities have established an information technology infrastructure to provide online education and continue other academic activities.

The President appreciated the important role being played by the health professionals and medical universities in the prevailing situation of COVID-19.