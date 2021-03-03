Pakistan reports 75 deaths, 1, 388 new cases of COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 554, 225 patients infected from the virus have recovered from the disease.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 75 deaths and 1, 388 new cases of COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to a local news organization, two staffers of Mayo Hospital tested positive even after getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Their positive tests alarmed the bells of danger as the vaccine could not protect the staff and yet the second dose is yet to be injected.

So far, Pakistan reported 583, 916 cases of COVID-19 and 554, 255 people infected while 13, 013 people died due to COVID-19.