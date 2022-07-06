UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports 77 Deaths Due To Monsoon Rains

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman says 39 deaths were reported only from Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said Wednesday that at least 77 people died due to current monsoon rains.

She said that 39 deaths were reported only from Balochistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the rains would continue till July 8.

Addressing a press conference, Sherry Rehman termed the deaths a “national tragedy” as hundreds of homes were destroyed and rescue operations in remote areas are being hampered due to heavy rains.

The Minister said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) prepared a national monsoon contingency plan, but also called on the people to stay alert to prevent further damage.

“We need a comprehensive plan to avert these [deaths and devastation] as all of this destruction is taking place due to climate change,” the Federal minister said.

More Stories From Pakistan

